Trump: 'Pocahontas' is now face of Democratic Party

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:32 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
President Donald Trump, repeating the nickname he tabbed Sen. Elizabeth Warren with during last year’s campaign, told Democrats in a Thursday meeting that "Pocahontas is now the face of your party," CNN reported.
Sources told CNN that the comment surfaced during the president’s impromptu analysis of the state of the Democratic Party. Trump made his comments in what appeared to be a reference to Warren's criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his confirmation process. Her comments, and her attempt to read a letter written by Coretta Scott King in 1986, prompted Republicans to invoke an arcane rule to cut her off.
Trump used his campaign nickname for Warren — a reference to the Massachusetts senator’s claims of having Native American ancestry — several times during the meeting, which one source described as "equal parts bizarre and completely awkward."
Trump also said the only reason Warren claimed Native American heritage was "because she has high cheekbones," one of the sources said.
The story was first reported by Politico.
Questions over Warren's ancestry surfaced during her 2012 Senate race, which she defended in part by citing the high cheekbones of her grandfather.
"She's got less Native American blood in her than I have, OK?" Trump said during a July rally in North Carolina. "Believe me ... She goes, 'Well look at my cheekbones.'"
Trump, during a Washington state rally in May, called Warren "a total phony."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}