President Donald Trump flew to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla, estate, again to spend another weekend at what's been dubbed the "winter White House."

By Alexandra Clough and Kristina Webb

Palm Beach Post

President Donald Trump mingled with guests outside a charity ball that was held at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida Saturday night.

As attendees from a local eye institute danced inside the ballroom, the president was spotted nearby, shaking hands and talking with club members and guests.

Embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions was also seen greeting guests at the estate.

The White House said Sessions was scheduled to meet with Trump earlier Saturday evening. He was also invited to dinner with the president and other aides — including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn.

Sessions’ trip to Palm Beach comes after he recused himself from any investigations into the Trump campaign's possible connection to Russia.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was meeting with members of his team to talk about “a variety of issues,” according to NPR’s Tamara Keith.

">March 5, 2017

Since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump has traveled to Mar-a-Lago four times and, on at least one previous visit on Feb. 4, the president also dropped in on another charity, the Red Cross Ball, which was taking place at his lavish estate.

Tickets for this weekend's charity event went for $600, for an individual ticket, $5,000 for four seats and $50,000 for two tables seating up to ten people.