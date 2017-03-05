Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017
By Alexandra Clough and Kristina Webb
Palm Beach Post
PALM BEACH, Fla. —
President Donald Trump mingled with guests outside a charity ball that was held at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida Saturday night.
As attendees from a local eye institute danced inside the ballroom, the president was spotted nearby, shaking hands and talking with club members and guests.
Embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions was also seen greeting guests at the estate.
The White House said Sessions was scheduled to meet with Trump earlier Saturday evening. He was also invited to dinner with the president and other aides — including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn.
Sessions’ trip to Palm Beach comes after he recused himself from any investigations into the Trump campaign's possible connection to Russia.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was meeting with members of his team to talk about “a variety of issues,” according to NPR’s Tamara Keith.
">March 5, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is at Mar-a-Lago tonight. Also there for dinner with POTUS, Kelly, Bannon, Miller, Ross and McGahn https://t.co/9GU6We9dIq— Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR)https://t.co/9GU6We9dIq— Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) March 5, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is at Mar-a-Lago tonight. Also there for dinner with POTUS, Kelly, Bannon, Miller, Ross and McGahn
Since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump has traveled to Mar-a-Lago four times and, on at least one previous visit on Feb. 4, the president also dropped in on another charity, the Red Cross Ball, which was taking place at his lavish estate.
Tickets for this weekend's charity event went for $600, for an individual ticket, $5,000 for four seats and $50,000 for two tables seating up to ten people.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}