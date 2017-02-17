Trump makes Christie order meatloaf

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:38 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Try the veal, it’s the best in the city,” Virgil Sollozzo famously told Capt. Mark McCluskey in the 1972 movie, “The Godfather.”
President Donald Trump was a little more strident when he invited New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, to the White House for lunch on Valentine’s Day.
During an appearance on the New York radio show on WFAN, the “Boomer & Carton Show,” Christie talked about his menu choices. Actually, he didn’t have much of a choice, according to the New York Daily News.
"This is what it's like to be with Trump,” Christie said. “He says, ‘There's the menu, you guys order whatever you want.’ And then he says, ‘Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.’”
“I’m telling you, the meatloaf is fabulous,” Trump told Christie.
So, Christie ordered the meatloaf.
Christie’s wife apparently had a choice, as she ordered pumpkin ravioli.
Christie did not reveal whether the meatloaf was indeed “fabulous.”
