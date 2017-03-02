Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 9:13 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 9:09 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Rare.us
In a statement posted to Facebook, Donald Trump defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying he was an “honest man” and that the Attorney General “did not say anything wrong.”
The statement comes in response to Sessions’ announcement that he would recuse himself from any ongoing or future investigations into the Trump campaign. Sessions, not anyone else, made the decision after news broke that he’d met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice in 2016, contrary to what Sessions had said under oath at his own confirmation hearing last month.
“He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional,” Trump wrote.
Four months after Election Day, the President says that the near-constant stream of news about ties between members of his cabinet, transition team and campaign is “a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win.”
“The Democrats are overplaying their hand,” Trump wrote. “They lost the election and now, they have lost their grip on reality. The real story is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total witch hunt!”
Statement from President Donald J. Trump
