Trump insists he is not releasing tax returns

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:56 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Despite widespread public pressure, including a petition that has garnered more than 230,000 signatures, and campaign trail promises to do so once elected, President Donald Trump is not going to release his tax returns, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Sunday.
"He's not going to release his tax returns,” Conway said on ABC's "This Week." “We litigated this all through the election. People didn't care.”
Her comments come on the heels of a whitehouse.gov petition that garnered the necessary 100,000 signatures within 30 days to garner an officials response. The petition reached that in two days, according to NBC News.
Every president since 1976 has released his tax returns. Trump has said he doesn't believe Americans care whether he follows suit.
Throughout the campaign, Trump refused to make his filings public, saying they're under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and he'd release them only once that review is complete.
However, the audit does not preclude a taxpayer from releasing their returns, tax experts and the IRS have said.The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}