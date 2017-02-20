NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - FEBRUARY 17: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a crowd during the debut event for the Dreamliner 787-10 at Boeing's South Carolina facilities on February 17, 2017 in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

By Elizabeth Vale

Courtesy of Rare.us

Before becoming president, Donald Trump spoke out against former President Barack Obama’s travel expenses on numerous occasions.

In 2012, he tweeted: “President @BarackObama‘s vacation is costing taxpayers millions of dollars -- unbelievable!”

President @BarackObama's vacation is costing taxpayers millions of dollars----Unbelievable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2012

">January 5, 2012

Later, in 2014, he tweeted: "Obama's motto: If I don't go on taxpayer funded vacations & constantly fundraise then the terrorists win."

August 25, 2014

Now, as president, Trump is growing quite a travel tab himself.

A report says it's already significantly larger than Obama's was during his two terms and is growing at a much faster rate than Obama’s.

In less than a month as president, The Washington Post estimates that Trump has already racked up a travel bill of approximately $10 million. The report says Obama spent just over $12 million a year on travel during his eight years in office.

The Post also cites police officials’ estimates that put the cost of guarding New York's Trump Tower, where Melania and Barron Trump are currently living, at $500,000 a day.

Since taking office, Trump has traveled to his Palm Beach, Florida, resort, Mar-a-Lago, on three separate occasions. Each trip requires assistance from local law enforcement and the National Guard in addition to the normal expenses of presidential travel.

Conservative group Judicial Watch is also concerned about Trump's frequent trips.

“This is an expensive way to conduct business, and the president should recognize that,” Judicial Watch’s president, Tom Fitton, told The Post. “The unique thing about President Trump is that he knows what it costs to run a plane. Going down (to Mar-a-Lago) ain’t free.”