Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Redwood National and State Parks is the latest national park to use social media to make a comment on climate change.
The tweet from the Northern California park about how the region’s famous Redwood and Sequoia trees could help battle climate change follows the Trump administration’s order to remove all climate change information from the Environmental Protection Agency’s website.
Redwood NPS also posted similar info on its Facebook page, which said it is run by the National Park Service, asking viewers if they realized “that old growth redwood groves capture more carbon per acre than any other habitat on the planet.” The post continued, “Studies show that more than 200 tons of carbon are held in each acre of these groves.”
The park’s social media posts follow tweets earlier this week from Badlands National Park, which have since been deleted, on climate change facts. The park said a former employee was responsible for the tweets.
The president is ultimately the head of the National Park Service, because it’s part of the Department of the Interior. That’s worrisome for environmentalists because President Donald Trump has called climate change a “hoax” before, and picked a cabinet and administration that are on record as denying the science behind global warming and climate change.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}