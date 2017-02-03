WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with executives and union representatives from the Harley Davidson company at the White House on February 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with executives and union representatives from the Harley Davidson company at the White House on February 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By George Bennett

Palm Beach Post

Before President Donald Trump watches the Super Bowl from his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, he’ll appear in a 4 p.m. interview with Bill O’Reilly of Fox News.

The interview was taped at the White House last week and includes a segment in which O’Reilly asks Trump about getting along with Russia and its President Vladimir Putin.

According to a preview released by Fox News, O’Reilly asked Trump if he respects Putin.

“I do respect him, but I respect a lot of people,” Trump said, “That doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him.”

Trump said Russia could help the U.S. in the fight against the Islamic State.

“He’s a killer though. Putin’s a killer,” O’Reilly said.

Said Trump: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent?”

