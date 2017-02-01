President Donald Trump has already raised almost $10 million for his 2020 re-election bid, according to campaign finance reports released by the Federal Election Commission this week.

President Donald Trump has only been commander-in-chief for less than two weeks, but has already raised millions of dollars for a 2020 re-election bid.

Campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission and released this week show that Trump raised almost $10 million in December for a 2020 White House run.

The funds came mostly from small donors as the Trump campaign continued to solicit supporters for donations, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Politico reported three committees, Donald J. Trump for President, Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Trump Victory, brought in a “combined $11 million” in December “and finished the year with $16 million in the bank.”

Trump’s campaign also spent millions in December, paying digital campaign director Brad Parscale’s company Giles-Parscale more than $500,000 for digital advertising and consulting. The campaign paid Cambridge Analytica, a data firm, more than $300,000 and paid more than $200,000 to Trump’s own companies. The campaign paid $450,000 in polling costs and more than $2.5 million on campaign merchandise, like hats, T-shirts, mugs and stickers.

Trump’s campaign officially filed a statement of candidacy for a 2020 re-election bid on Inauguration Day.