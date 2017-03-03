Truck loses control, showers Nevada trooper with beer

By Bob D'Angelo

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper had a scary moment this week: While talking to a driver he stopped for allegedly speeding, a passing truck lost control and spilled thousands of beer bottles and cans on the officer and the highway, KSNV reported.

Trooper Travis Smaka was talking to the people in the car on Interstate 15, addressing them through the passenger window and asking if they had been drinking.

"Just as I ask the question, I hear the sound that always gets the hairs on the back of my neck standing up, of brakes locking up," Smaka told KSNV.

The dashcam from Smaka’s vehicle caught a beer truck that had lost control, sending its load of beer bottles and cans onto the highway. Smaka and the people inside the car were showered with beer.

"Well over 1,000 pounds of bottles of beer shattering and a tidal wave of beer coming at me," Smaka told KSNV.

"When you watch the video, it is a little amusing, but at the same time, sends a serious reminder of what happens on the freeway when people do cut in front of semis," trooper Jason Buratczuk told KSNV. "They're so heavy. They're so large. They take so long to stop."

Smaka said he was soaked head to toe in beer. Meanwhile, the driver who had been stopped for allegedly speeding was let go without a ticket.

