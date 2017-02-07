Triple murder suspect dead, alleged accomplice in custody

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
By Debbie Lord and WSBTV.com
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. —
William Boyette, the man suspected in the deaths of three women in the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama, turned a gun on himself Tuesday in a motel in Georgia, according to authorities. Boyette died at the scene and Mary Rice, the woman who was on the run with him, surrendered to authorities.
">February 7, 2017
BREAKING -- William Boyette dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound; Mary Rice in custody | UPDATES on Channel 2 https://t.co/SE50yhIunfpic.twitter.com/PGSd4m5cF9— WSB-TV (@wsbtv)https://t.co/SE50yhIunfpic.twitter.com/PGSd4m5cF9— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 7, 2017
BREAKING -- William Boyette dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound; Mary Rice in custody | UPDATES on Channel 2
Law enforcement authorities had been looking for Boyette, 44, and Rice, 37, for a week after two women were shot and killed at a hotel in Milton, Florida, in the Florida Panhandle.
Boyette is a suspect in the deaths of the two women, Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore, who were killed at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton on Jan. 31.
Law enforcement authorities also believe Boyette and Rice followed Peggy Broz from her job in Pensacola to her home in nearby Lillian, Alabama, on Feb. 3 in order to steal her car. Broz was shot and killed in her front yard and her car was taken.
Police said that on Monday Boyette and Rice broke into the home of Kayla Crocker, 28, and shot and critically wounded the pregnant woman. Crocker’s 2-year-old son was in the home at the time. Crocker's car was stolen by Boyette, police believe.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}