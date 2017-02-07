Triple murder suspect dead, alleged accomplice in custody

By Debbie Lord and WSBTV.com

William Boyette, the man suspected in the deaths of three women in the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama, turned a gun on himself Tuesday in a motel in Georgia, according to authorities. Boyette died at the scene and Mary Rice, the woman who was on the run with him, surrendered to authorities.

">February 7, 2017

>> Read more trending news

Law enforcement authorities had been looking for Boyette, 44, and Rice, 37, for a week after two women were shot and killed at a hotel in Milton, Florida, in the Florida Panhandle.

Boyette is a suspect in the deaths of the two women, Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore, who were killed at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton on Jan. 31.

Law enforcement authorities also believe Boyette and Rice followed Peggy Broz from her job in Pensacola to her home in nearby Lillian, Alabama, on Feb. 3 in order to steal her car. Broz was shot and killed in her front yard and her car was taken.

Police said that on Monday Boyette and Rice broke into the home of Kayla Crocker, 28, and shot and critically wounded the pregnant woman. Crocker’s 2-year-old son was in the home at the time. Crocker's car was stolen by Boyette, police believe.