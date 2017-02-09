Follow us on

Updated: 4:53 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 | Posted: 4:53 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

'Top Chef' alum shares pro-immigrant message on restaurant receipts

Chuck Hodes / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mark Simmons, "Top Chef" Season 4

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

In the wake of President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban, a former "Top Chef" contestant and U.S. immigrant from New Zealand is using his restaurant receipts to share a pro-immigrant message with customers.

"Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today)," read the receipts from New York eatery Kiwiana, owned by Mark Simmons.

According to CNN, the move by Simmons, who appeared on the fourth season of Bravo's "Top Chef," gained national attention Sunday after journalist Mary Emily O'Hara posted a photo of her receipt on social media.

"Breakfast in Brooklyn," she captioned her tweet, which had been shared nearly 100,000 times by Thursday morning.

">February 5, 2017

