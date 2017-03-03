Tom Hanks sends espresso machine to White House press again

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:53 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 | Posted: 3:14 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
This week, for the third time, actor Tom Hanks gifted White House press corps with an espresso machine.
Hanks, 60, first sent an espresso machine to the White House 13 years ago during the Bush administration when he noticed the lack of available caffeine in a break room for reporters, photographers and cameramen.
During Memorial Day weekend in 2004, Hanks visited the White House with his family when he saw that working journalists didn't have access to a simple coffee pot.
He later sent an espresso machine, with a note:
"I hope this machine will make the 24-hour cycle of news a bit more pleasant. Add water, insert pod, press button and report. All good things," he wrote, according to Variety.
Hanks visited the White House again in 2010. He found that his gift hadn't received the proper upkeep.
"You know you are supposed to clean this after every use," Hanks said at the time. "You are supposed to wipe that off. Look at the buildup there!"
That year, he sent another one of the machines. Variety reported that the new machine is the "super deluxe" edition and came with "a brand-new espresso cup set."
>> No one knows for sure if this photo shows Tom Hanks or Bill Murray
On Thursday, Hanks surprised the press corps when yet another espresso machine was delivered. He included another encouraging note.
"Keep up the good fight for the truth, justice and the American way," Hanks wrote. "Especially for the Truth part."
The note included a drawing of American soldiers with the caption, "Fresh, spirited American troops, flushed with victory, are bringing in thousands of hungry, ragged, battle-weary prisoners."
