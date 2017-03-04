Toddler's finger severed by escalator

By KIRO7.com

A 2-year-old girl’s finger was cut off by an escalator Friday night in downtown Seattle at the University Street station.

The toddler reportedly fell down just as the steps disappear in the lower level. Her finger was cut off in an instant.

>> Read more trending stories

Metro security and an escalator technician searched for the severed finger.

“It’s a great feeling that I was able to recover it that quickly,” said escalator technician Justino Limon.

After the finger was found, security gave it to paramedics, who rushed it to Harborview Medical Center for reattachment.

A Metro official told KIRO 7, "Safety is our top priority. This is an unfortunate incident and our thoughts are with the child and her family."

The escalator is temporarily out of service.