'Today' show host Hoda Kotb reveals adoption of baby girl

Hoda Kotb is really good at keeping a secret.

In an emotional phone call with her co-anchors Tuesday, Hoda announced on-air on the "Today" show that she adopted a baby girl.

Most of her co-anchors, aside from Matt Lauer and Kathie Lee, were surprised by the news.

Jenna Bush Hager and Kathie Lee cried when Hoda called in to share the news on-air.

“I’ve got the biggest mouth in the world and I’ve said zilch,” said Kathie Lee.

Hoda has been absent from the “Today Show” for a few weeks. Now, her fans finally know why.

Little baby Haley was born on Valentine’s Day.

“This is such fantastic news. This little girl, Haley, is the luckiest girl on the planet,” said Lauer. “You are going to be one of the most fantastic moms I can ever imagine.”

Hoda and her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, have been dating since June 2013. She has no biological children and often shares her love of kids on-air. She is the proud aunt of her nieces Hannah and Ella.

She says she’s excited to embark on this new journey.

Congratulations to Hoda!

