Tim Tebow sponsors 375 proms in one night

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 9:52 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 | Posted: 9:39 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
By Jennifer Brett
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Thursday night, the Tim Tebow Foundation sponsored the third annual Night to Shine, which supports a prom night experience for young people 14 and up with special needs.
The global event involves events run by volunteers “in more than 375 host churches in 50 states, 11 different countries on 6 continents and in 28 different denominations,” according to the NFL player turned analyst’s website.
A number of the events were held at churches. The full list of participating churches is here.
The Tim Tebow Foundation contributes more than $3 million in financial grants to assist churches in hosting Night to Shine in their communities.
The events feature red carpet arrivals, dinner, dancing and games. At the end of the evening, each guest is crowned king or queen.
Posted by Tim Tebow "Night to Shine" on Wednesday, January 18, 2017
