Thousands without power in Atlanta area as winter storm hits

Thousands of customers are without power as snow and ice moves through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
Snow began to fall in north Georgia on Friday evening and moved into metro Atlanta on Friday night.
By 4 a.m. Saturday, more than 10,000 Georgia Power customers were without power.
The outage is affecting about 3,800 in Fulton and DeKalb counties and about 800 in Cobb County.
Georgia Power says it is prepared to handle more outages.
Georgia EMC is not reporting any outages.
Some Cobb EMC workers went home early Friday to rest up, before the storm moved in. The utility also brought in extra crews, and equipment.
A state of emergency is in effect across 78 Georgia counties.
RIGHT NOW: Trucks are tackling icy roads in parts of metro Atlanta. We have reporter and photographers fanned out through the areas for live reports on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM starting at 4. http://2wsb.tv/SnowJan2017Posted by WSB-TV on Saturday, January 7, 2017
