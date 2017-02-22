Rescue crews take out residents from a flooded neighborhood Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Rescuers chest-deep in water steered boats carrying dozens of people, some with babies and pets, from a San Jose neighborhood inundated by water from an overflowing creek Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect in central San Jose, California, as rising flood waters inundate parts of the city, forcing thousands of residents to seek higher ground.

Emergency crews went door-to-door in several neighborhoods Tuesday, rescuing stranded residents and drivers, after the Coyote Creek overran its banks, swamping homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service called the flooding in the central Silicon Valley unprecedented.

“This is a once-in-a-100-year flood event,” National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass told the L.A Times.

The flooding has also closed down major roads and highways, including the 101 Freeway.

Coyote Creek reached a record level on Tuesday when it crested at 13.6 feet, four feet above flood levels.

“We’re expanding the mandatory evacuation order to nearly all residents east of Coyote Creek,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted.

Major storms moved through California over the past few days, inundating parts of the state with heavy downpours.

“Although the rain has largely stopped, flooding is continuing along Coyote Creek as reservoirs continue to spill, and creek flow is extremely high,” the city said on its website.

“The area for mandatory evacuation has expanded and includes approximately 14,000 residents.”

'Very Serious Flooding': High Water Overwhelms San Jose Homes, Streets Along Coyote Creek https://t.co/QYOaTObT5P via @nbcbayarea Posted by San Jose Police Department on Tuesday, February 21, 2017