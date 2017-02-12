Thousands evacuated in California as dam spillway may fail

By Bob D'Angelo

Evacuation orders have been issued for thousands of California residents living near the Oroville Dam after a problem emerged with the dam's auxiliary spillway, KGO reported.

Erosion in the dam's main spillway forced the state to open the emergency outlet Saturday, even though it had never been used in Lake Oroville's nearly 50-year history.

Failure of the emergency spillway structure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville, KRCR reported.

Heavy rains this week swelled Lake Oroville and keeping water moving over the dam takes pressure off the structure and reduces flooding risks, KGO reported.