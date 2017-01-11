By WFTV

A woman was arrested after being questioned for nearly two hours in connection with the search for the suspect in an Orlando police sergeant’s death, WFTV learned.

>> Read more trending stories

The woman was brought into custody Wednesday evening and was placed under arrest at about 8 p.m.

Deputies originally thought that had Jamesia Slaughter in custody, but as it turns out, they were talking to Jameis Slaughter, Jamesia Slaughter’s twin sister.

Deputies said Jameis Slaughter identified herself as her twin sister.

Jameis Slaughter is facing charges of accessory and giving a false name.

Deputies said Markeith Loyd, 41, shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.

On Monday, he allegedly opened fire on Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, who tried to stop him outside a Walmart.

Two other people were arrested Wednesday on allegations they had information on Loyd's whereabouts.

Zarghee Mayan was arrested on charges that he helped Loyd hide after Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, was killed on Dec. 13.

Loyd’s niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, allegedly knew of Loyd’s whereabouts after Dixon’s death.