Texas Children's therapy dog, Elsa, a golden retriever ( not pictured ), visited patients for Valentine's Day. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It can be hard for children and their families to spend Valentine's Day in the hospital, but one pup made sure to give lots of love in Houston Tuesday.

KTRK reported that Elsa, a golden retriever, visited Texas Children's Hospital to give cards, cuddles and kisses to patients

See a video of her visit, from the hospital's Facebook page, below.