Texas mom saves kids during tornado

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
A Houston-area mother and her family are lucky to be alive after a tornado swept through their small town.
Ashlie Ovesny and her children survived an EF1 tornado Tuesday morning as the storm whipped their mobile home around.
"She grabbed the kids as the house started to move, and she held them to her chest as the house tumbled," Anthony Ovesny, Ashlie Ovesny's husband, told KTRK.
Anthony Ovesny said his wife landed on the children but all the contents of the room, including the television, couch and cabinets, landed on her.
Their 1-and 3-year-old children suffered only scratches. Their older daughter was at school when the tornado hit.
Ashlie Ovesny suffered spinal fractures from the storm and had surgery Tuesday evening.
The home and its contents are a total loss.
One person died and several people were injured after at least five tornadoes hit the Houston area on Tuesday, The Houston Chronicle reported.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}