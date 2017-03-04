Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017
By Matthew Odam
Austin American-Statesman
The Texas state legislature has a history of designating famous Texas food stuffs as official dishes of Texas, from chili to sopapillas and streudel. The 85th Texas State Legislature is looking to get into the game. State Rep. Stephanie Klick of the Fort Worth area recently proposed with H.C.R. 92 that the breakfast taco be named the official state breakfast item.
What historical precedent do they cite in the resolution?
… an account of pairing bacon with a tortilla dates to the 1850s in a chronicle of a Texas to California cattle drive; references in the press to tacos eaten for breakfast are found beginning in the mid-20th century: in May 1959, the San Antonio Express and News reported on a taco shop on the West Side that featured egg tacos, and the El Paso Herald-Post reported in May 1962 that gubernatorial candidate Don Yarborough had tacos for breakfast while on the campaign trail; one of the earliest uses of the term “breakfast taco” comes from a 1975 newspaper article about a food tour of San Antonio …
The resolution notes the recent “Taco War” between San Antonio and Austin and refuses to take sides or admit to having knowledge of the precise origination of breakfast tacos, but admits that they are popular from the Panhandle to the Rio Grande.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}