Tesla driver crashes car to save man having stroke

Authorities in Munich respond to a crash on Bundesautobahn 9 that was initiated by a Tesla driver who noticed a fellow motorist losing consciousness on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Feuerwehr Munchen)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Tesla driver is being hailed a hero after authorities in Munich said he used his luxury electric car to stop another driver on the Autobahn who appeared to be suffering from a stroke.

The Tesla driver, who was identified by German newspaper Munchner Merker as Manfred Kick, was driving north on Bundesautobahn 9 near Munich on Monday evening when he noticed a VW Passat driving erratically.

When he pulled his €70,000 ($74,460) Tesla Model S up to the Passat, he realized the driver appeared to be in serious trouble, according to The Local.de.

"The driver had tipped forward and hung motionless in his seatbelt," Kick told Munchner Merker. "His head and hands hung limply. … I had to stop his car somehow, otherwise it would have continued forever. And it was clear that the driver needed help quick."

With what fire officials described as "incredible courage," Kick overtook the Passat. In front of the other car, Kick slowly pumped his brakes until both his Tesla and the Passat came to a stop.

He got out of his car and went into the Passat to check on the man, who he determined had a pulse, but was also foaming at the mouth.

"I felt like I was in a movie," Kick told Munchner Merker.

He had another driver who stopped to help call emergency services. The Passat driver was in stable condition Tuesday.

Fire officials said the Passat's driver, 50, "had a serious medical condition." He appeared to have suffered a stroke, according to Munchner Merker.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised the quick-thinking Tesla driver on Wednesday, writing on Twitter that the company would cover the costs of repairs in appreciation for his actions.

Following standard procedure, German police are investigating the car incident. Munchner Merker reported it was unlikely Kick would face charges.