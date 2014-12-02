Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:07 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 | Posted: 9:17 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Palm Beach Post
HOUSTON —
A teen driver is lucky to be alive after his car plummeted from a parking garage and crashed onto a building below.
According to KPRC, an unidentified teenager was driving his 2013 Toyota Camry on the seventh story of a parking garage in Houston, when he accidentally drove through a wall, causing him to drop four stories and land on a nearby building. The Houston Fire Department arrived to find the car upside-down on top of the roof of a hardware store.
“My initial reaction was shock. When you hear someone has driven into your building, you expect it to have driven through the front of the building not having come through the roof,” Doug Hermence, owner of Westheimer Plumbing and Hardware, told KPRC.
Not only was the driver not seriously injured, but he found a way to exit the severely damaged vehicle and climb down from the attic of the store. Firefighters found him waiting inside the hardware store, and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.
A crane was used to remove the vehicle from the roof of the building.
A vehicle drove off a parking garage and landed in a building below Sunday afternoon.Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Sunday, February 26, 2017
"Looking at that mess, it's a miracle the driver was able to walk away at all. A miracle," a tow truck driver who was towing the wrecked vehicle told KPRC.
