Teen who climbed Trump Tower pleads guilty, avoids jail

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:33 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
A Virginia teen who scaled Trump Tower in August pleaded guilty Monday in a deal that will allow him to avoid jail time.
Stephen Rogata, 19, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for the incident on Aug. 10 when he climbed to the 21st floor of President Donald Trump’s namesake building on Fifth Avenue, according to WNBC.
Rogata told Secret Service agents that he trying to meet with Trump to give him “secret information” when he used suction cups to scale the building. He was hauled in by police through an open window.
“You are to have no contact with Mr. Donald J. Trump," Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Joanne Watters said, according to the New York Daily News.
Contact includes mail, e-mail and social media including Trump’s favorite medium, Twitter.
Rogata was also ordered to continue his mental health treatment, stay in school and avoid any new arrests. If he keeps to the agreement for a year, the reckless endangerment count will be thrown out.
“If the defendant is unable to abide by those conditions for the entire year, he'll be brought back to court, his plea to the reckless endangerment would stand and he could face a sentence of up to one year," Assistant District Attorney Pierre Griffith said, according to the Daily News.
