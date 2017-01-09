Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:36 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 5:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
PICKERINGTON, Ohio —
A teenager wanted to make a good first impression on his baby niece and ended up impressing thousands of people on social media.
Grant Kessler, 18, of Pickerington, Ohio, dressed up in a full suit to meet his new baby niece, Carter, at the hospital. When his sister, Iris Kessler, asked why he was dressing up, he responded by saying, "First impressions matter."
Iris snapped a photo of her brother and published it on Twitter, where it quickly got the attention of hundreds of thousands of people.
"My sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because 'first impressions matter,'" she wrote.
my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU— iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_)pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU— iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017
my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter"
Iris said the action was "totally classic" of her brother.
"He's always the type to show up to things dressed up, or bring a cake for no reason," she told Buzzfeed.
Karen Kessler, Iris' and Grant's mother, told Buzzfeed that the teen was "extraordinarily excited, proud and protective regarding the birth of his first niece. His dressing up was both a show of respect and a way to honor her arrival."
"When Carter's older, I wanted her to look back and look at those pictures of the day she was born and see the respect and the attention she was getting that day. I think me wearing the suit was a small part of that," Grant told WCMH.
@Iris_Elisabeth_ mutual respect pic.twitter.com/Sejcfn5Rhx— iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_)@Iris_Elisabeth_ mutual respect pic.twitter.com/Sejcfn5Rhx— iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 4, 2017
Listen 3pm - 5pm & 7pm - 8pm weekdays on WSB
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}