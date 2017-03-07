By Frank Luna

Law enforcement officials in Franklin County, N.C., encountered what they called a "gruesome scene" on Monday when an 18 year old walked out of his house while holding his mother’s head in one hand and a butcher knife in the other.

Deputies charged Oliver Funez with murder after he called 911 at around 12:45 p.m., according to WTVD. Funez was taken into custody without incident and was charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities identified the decapitated woman as Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado, 35. Two young girls found in the home were unharmed.

Once deputies obtained a search warrant, analysis of the crime scene began.

“We’ll be here as long as it takes to do a thorough search,” Sheriff Kent Winstead told the TV station. “We owe it to the victims to make sure it’s done in a proper manner — to make sure once it gets to the courthouse, justice can be served.”

