Updated: 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 | Posted: 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Frank Luna
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. —
Law enforcement officials in Franklin County, N.C., encountered what they called a "gruesome scene" on Monday when an 18 year old walked out of his house while holding his mother’s head in one hand and a butcher knife in the other.
Deputies charged Oliver Funez with murder after he called 911 at around 12:45 p.m., according to WTVD. Funez was taken into custody without incident and was charged with first-degree murder.
Authorities identified the decapitated woman as Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado, 35. Two young girls found in the home were unharmed.
Once deputies obtained a search warrant, analysis of the crime scene began.
“We’ll be here as long as it takes to do a thorough search,” Sheriff Kent Winstead told the TV station. “We owe it to the victims to make sure it’s done in a proper manner — to make sure once it gets to the courthouse, justice can be served.”
Read more at WTVD.
