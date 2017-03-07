Follow us on

    Updated: 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 | Posted: 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017

    Teen murder suspect held mother's severed head while greeting police

    Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada
    Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada (Photo via Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

    By Frank Luna

    Courtesy of Rare.us

    FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. —

    Law enforcement officials in Franklin County, N.C., encountered what they called a "gruesome scene" on Monday when an 18 year old walked out of his house while holding his mother’s head in one hand and a butcher knife in the other.

    Deputies charged Oliver Funez with murder after he called 911 at around 12:45 p.m., according to WTVD. Funez was taken into custody without incident and was charged with first-degree murder.

    Authorities identified the decapitated woman as Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado, 35. Two young girls found in the home were unharmed.

    Once deputies obtained a search warrant, analysis of the crime scene began.

    “We’ll be here as long as it takes to do a thorough search,” Sheriff Kent Winstead told the TV station. “We owe it to the victims to make sure it’s done in a proper manner — to make sure once it gets to the courthouse, justice can be served.”

    Read more at WTVD.

