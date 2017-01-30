Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEWARK, Ohio —
An Ohio teen with leukemia has fulfilled a stunning dying wish.
According to WCMH, doctors recently told Alyssa Elkins, 16, of Newark, that she has only four months to live, so she decided to make the most of the time she has left by making her bucket-list dreams come true.
One of those wishes was to fire a Taser at someone.
On Sunday, Elkins got her chance with the help of Newark police. Elkins fired a stun gun at Sgt. Doug Bline, who volunteered for the task.
"It's unpleasant, to say the least, but for five seconds, if it makes somebody’s dream come true – especially in her situation – I think it was well worth it," Bline told WCMH.
She also zapped her uncle, State Trooper Josh Barry.
"I'll do anything for my niece," Barry told the Columbus Dispatch.
