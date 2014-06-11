Follow us on

Posted: 2:04 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

Teen hailed as hero for protecting niece during home invasion

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MONTCLAIR, Calif. —

A California teenager is being hailed as a hero after a man broke into her home while she was babysitting a 4-year-old girl.

The invasion was reported Monday afternoon, according to a Montclair police news release.

Police said the 14-year-old was babysitting when she heard a knock at the door.

When Savannah Jones looked out the peephole, a man she didn't know was on the porch, KTLA reported. She hid the little girl in the bathroom and called her own mother.

While she was on the phone, she heard the man kick in the door, so she went to hide with 4-year-old Zoyee, continuing to text her mother, telling KTLA that she was afraid the intruder would hear them.

">March 2, 2017

Savannah's mother, Maria Muratalla, called a neighbor, who called police before checking out the home.

The intruder left after ransacking the house, but without finding the girls, police said.

Police searched the area, but did not find the man.

