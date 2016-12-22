Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:37 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LAKE DELTON, Wis. —
A Florida teenager has died in a bizarre accident at a closed water park in a resort area in the Wisconsin Dells.
The teen and two other juveniles snuck into the Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park Wednesday night, according to Lake Delton police. The trio then slipped into a restricted area and climbed to the top of a water slide. While trying to sled down the snow-covered slide, the boy got caught in the snow and tumbled off the ride while trying to free himself, police said.
He fell 35 feet to the ground and died at the scene.
The teen’s family was vacationing in the area, staying at a nearby resort for the holidays.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Weekdays from 8-10pm, Clark Howard teaches you how to save more, spend less, and avoid getting ripped off.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}