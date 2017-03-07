Teen decapitated mother because he 'felt like it'

By Carlin Becker

In a recording released on Thursday, the North Carolina teenager accused of decapitating his mother told an emergency dispatcher that he killed her because he “felt like it.”

Oliver Funes Machada, listed as Oliver Funes Machado in federal records, called 911 on Monday after he murdered his mother and calmly provided answers throughout the 17-minute recording.

“I’m not going to kill them. Don’t worry,” the 18-year-old suspect said when the dispatcher repeatedly asked him about two children who could be heard crying in the background.

He provided the names of his 4-year-old sister and 2-year-old brother, adding that his father was not home, and giving the dispatcher his name and cellphone number.

“Why did you kill somebody?” the dispatcher asked.

“Because I felt like it,” the suspect answered.

“What was she doing? Did she make you mad, or what happened?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, she made me mad,” Machada responded.

When police arrived at the home, Machada greeted them at the door while holding his mother’s severed head in one hand and a knife in the other, WTVD reported. His two siblings were found unharmed in the house, which is just 30 miles east of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Prosecutors said officials are seeking a mental evaluation of the suspect, adding that his mental issues could delay their uncovering of a motive for weeks or months, the New York Post reported. He was on four different medications for a psychiatric condition, and his public defender insists that he is mentally disturbed, according to the Post.

Machada's next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

