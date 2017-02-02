By HotTopics.TV

A student is thanking her classmate after she says his heartfelt "prom-posal" made her senior year.

Travis Krages, a high school student in Louisville, Kentucky, has cerebral palsy. He and his peer tutor, Hannah McMichen, have become best friends.

“Hannah is the one I can talk to,” Krages told WLKY.

“He’d stare at me and smile,” said McMichen. "He’d say, ‘Hannah, can I tell you something?’ I’d go, ‘Yeah.’ He’d say, ‘You’re awesome. You’re beautiful.’ And he’d always say he’s here for me.”

Earlier this month, Krages surprised McMichen with an invitation to the prom. He made a sign and asked, “Hannah, will you go to the prom with me?”

McMichen agreed instantly.

“Everyone gets dates to go to prom,” McMichen said. “It’s usually just a boy and you just go to prom and that’s it. But Travis – I’m so proud to go with him. And he’s so happy and so excited to be my date, and it makes me so happy.”

