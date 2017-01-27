Teen appointed to 4 military academies

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:41 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FAIRFAX, Va. —
A Virginia teen won't have to worry if he's going to college. Rather, he will have to worry about which prestigious school he'll attend.
Tim Park, who attends the Trinity Christian High School in Fairfax, Virginia, has done something that few in the past have done. He was accepted to not one, not two, but all four of the country's main military academies.
Park didn't apply on a whim either. The feat actually started a decade ago, when Park was watching a show about the academies. He was 8 years old and decided he wanted to serve the country.
But his mother said her son's patriotism may have started before that show, when his family went to Pearl Harbor.
Jenny Park told WTTG, "I just saw the look on his face and that forever changed. Then I could tell from then on that he really wanted to serve."
He won't be the first in his family to serve in the military. Park's grandfather survived the Korean War. When he left his home in Korea and opened a medical practice in the U.S., he gave free medical care to Korean war vets and their families.
Park's father also serves in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Park hasn't decided which academy to attend, but he said he's leaning toward West Point. Until he makes his decision, Park plans to visit each campus before the end of the school year to make sure.
The United States actually has five military academies, West Point, the Naval Academy, the Air Force academy, the Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy. He didn't apply to the Merchant Marines, WUSA reported.
He needed a congressional nomination for admittance to each school.
Park already started his service as a member of the Civil Air Patrol and participates in cross country and National Honor Society. He has taken nine advanced placement classes, is a cellist and has 10 honors.
One thing he hasn't been able to do is nail down his major. He told WUSA that it could be physics or history.
