Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:18 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017
By ActionNewsJax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
An 18-year-old was reunited with her birth parents on Saturday, 18 years after she was abducted from a Jacksonville hospital.
Kamiyah Mobley was finally reunited with her biological mother and father on during the afternoon.
The biological parents drove to South Carolina from Jacksonville after hearing their daughter was found living in Walterboro.
Mobley’s father Craig Aiken said his daughter was glad to meet him.
>>Read Newborn taken from Florida hospital in 1998 found; woman arrested
"I never gave up hope, I always thought I’d find her,” Aiken said. "It’s been 18 years, it’s going to be hard to make that up, you know."
Mobley also met her biological mother for the first time since she was taken just hours after her birth.
The two were guarded by police as they drove away.
>>Read Friend of 1998 infant abduction suspect: 'No one can really believe this'
The reunion happened at a police department in Walterboro, a community where Kamiyah Mobley has been living as Alexis Manigo.
Police say she was raised by Gloria Williams, a woman who is accused of abducting her from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 hours after she was born.
Williams was arrested at her home in Walterboro Friday morning and is now in custody.
Williams is from a town called Ruffin, which is about 20 minutes from Walterboro.
A lot of her family still lives there and a cousin told Action News Jax that the family had no idea of what police are accusing Williams of having done.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}