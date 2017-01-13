Teen abducted at birth shares song about alleged kidnapper

Velma Aiken, the paternal grandmother of Kamiyah Mobley, who was kidnapped as an infant 18 years ago, gets a congratulatory hug from a family member after Mobley was found safe Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Will Dickey /The Florida Times-Union via AP)

An 18-year-old who found out on Friday that she had been abducted from a Jacksonville hospital shortly after her birth posted a video to her Facebook page that gives a possible glimpse into her state of mind.

Kamiyah Mobley, who goes by Alexis, posted a YouTube video of a song that appears to be dedicated to the woman she knew as her mother for 18 years, Gloria Williams.

Williams is in jail in Colleton County on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.

She's accused of posing as a hospital employee and abducting Kamiyah from University Medical Center, now UF Health Jacksonville, in July 1998.

Tips led law enforcement officers to Kamiyah's home in Walterboro, South Carolina.

They matched Kamiyah's DNA to that of the missing infant and announced the abduction case was solved on Friday.

Kamiyah was reunnited with her birth parents in South Carolina on Saturday.

Williams is awaiting extradition to Jacksonville.

The song posted to Kamiyah's page include song lyrics such as "Gloria, My Gloria, things ain't been the same since you went away," and "Cause in my mind, it's still you and me, you and me."

Many people commented on the post with support for Kamiyah.