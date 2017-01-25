Ted Cruz crushes Deadspin after failed Twitter joke

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Marcus Hartman
Dayton Daily News
Ted Cruz took a shot at himself and brought Deadspin down a peg with just one tweet.
In case you missed it, Tuesday night the sports site known more for snark than substance regurgitated a Politico story about the Texas senator and former presidential candidate trying to remake his image, in part by organizing a weekly basketball game in Washington, D.C.
When the Deadspin Twitter feed called for a picture of Cruz playing basketball, he (or whoever was running his page at the time) responded with one of Duke's Grayson Allen, a junior guard who does bear a striking resemblance to him.
(And coincidentally also has a bit of an image problem.)
">January 25, 2017
@Deadspin what do I win? pic.twitter.com/9XuRmmIkJS— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz)@Deadspin what do I win? pic.twitter.com/9XuRmmIkJS— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2017
That prompted a vulgar response from an apparently flustered Deadspin social media manager and a few more bizarre and profane tweets from a site editor using his personal account to challenge Cruz supporters to a fight.
Cruz's page had a response for Deadspin's answer, too, and came out looking like the clear winner.
">January 25, 2017
@Deadspinpic.twitter.com/TMiDBco2TB— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz)@Deadspinpic.twitter.com/TMiDBco2TB— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2017
Even in these strange times it seems bullies don't know how to handle being bullied.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}