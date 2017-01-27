Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 12:52 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 | Posted: 11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DALLAS —
A teacher in Dallas, Texas, is on administrative leave after video surfaced showing her pointing and firing a water gun at an image of President Donald Trump.
In the video, Payal Modi, an art teacher at W.H. Adamson High School, can be seen aiming the toy gun at Trump in a video projected on a whiteboard. She can be heard yelling, "Die!"
She repeatedly squeezes the trigger.
Leslie Jaimes, a student in Modi's class, said the teacher used a water gun she had taken from a student. The incident happened on Inauguration Day.
"Trump came out, and she shot at him, but it was just a water gun. It's no big deal," Jaimes told KTVT.
Some students said it was just a joke. Others said Modi went too far.
According to the Dallas Independent School District, Modi was placed on administrative leave, and the district has opened an investigation, KTVT reported.
"This is a personnel matter and, as such, we can not comment," a district representative said in a statement.
