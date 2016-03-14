Feeling tired? Take a nap for National Napping Day

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
If you still haven't bounced back from this weekend's springing forward, here's some good news: Monday is National Napping Day.
According to Days of the Year, the unofficial sleeping holiday gives anyone who is still feeling the effects of losing an hour of sleep Sunday morning the opportunity to get some quick shut-eye during a catnap.
Dr. William Anthony, a Boston University professor, came up with National Napping Day in 1999, according to Huffington Post.
He wanted to encourage people to make naps a part of everyone’s lives to help them be healthy and productive.
Anthony said they chose the Monday after daylight saving time begins because people were already in nap mode after losing that hour of sleep, Shape reported.
March 13 also marks National Earmuff Day, National K9 Veterans Day, National Open An Umbrella Day and National Good Samaritan Day, according to National Day Calendar.
