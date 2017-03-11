Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:25 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017
By KIRO7.com
SEATTLE —
A vandalized Capitol Hill synagogue will leave up anti-Semitic, holocaust-denying graffiti to show that hate cannot break their community.
"Holocaust is fake history," the graffiti reads.
A Seattle Police Department officer working off-duty spotted the spray-painted message on an exterior wall of Temple De Hirsch Sinai early Friday.
The temple left a sign next to the graffiti, "Temple De Hirsch Sinai is aware of this graffiti. We are choosing to leave it exposed for the time being."
Hours later on Friday afternoon, police investigated what they first called a "suspicious package" on 16th Avenue. It was later determined to be a book donation.
">March 10, 2017
Suspicious package at Temple De Hirsch is actually a book donation left at the door. Important takeaway: please call ahead next time. pic.twitter.com/lLSNI0svfn— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD)pic.twitter.com/lLSNI0svfn— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 10, 2017
Suspicious package at Temple De Hirsch is actually a book donation left at the door. Important takeaway: please call ahead next time.
In a roundtable discussion on Thursday, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and faith leaders talked about how to combat the rising level of threats and hate speech. Cantwell said she is working on a letter with Homeland Security officials about the department being more aggressive in dealing with hate crimes.
“We need to be able to say to people we are going to bring attention and speak out against these hateful acts,” Cantwell said.
The senator’s roundtable discussion comes a week after Kent police opened a hate crime investigation into the March 3 shooting of a Sikh man.
The man was shot in a driveway by a gunman who yelled, “Go back to your own country,” police said.
">March 9, 2017
Police release sketch of possible gunman in Sikh man shooting https://t.co/47NOqrnKGIpic.twitter.com/ATa2tcF5HD— KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle)https://t.co/47NOqrnKGIpic.twitter.com/ATa2tcF5HD— KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) March 9, 2017
Police release sketch of possible gunman in Sikh man shooting
Police released a sketch on Thursday and described the suspect as a 6-foot tall man with a medium build.
Deep Rai Singh is now recovering at his home. Fear, hurt and disbelief weighed on the minds of those in the community after the shooting.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}