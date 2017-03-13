SXSW: Winter storm affecting some flights out of Austin

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:04 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 | Posted: 9:56 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017
By Austin American-Statesman
AUSTIN —
A winter storm that is expected to hit the East Coast on Monday night appears to be affecting some flights out of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Some flights to those areas have been canceled, including flights to Baltimore, Boston, New York and Newark.
Airport officials recommend checking your flight via your airline’s website or visiting the Austin-Bergstrom website, where you can toggle between the arrivals and departures settings at the top.
The Washington metro area is under a winter storm warning through 2 p.m. Tuesday. Snow and sleet estimates are 4 to 6 inches in Washington, D.C., and 5 to 7 inches in Baltimore.
The National Weather Service warns that on Tuesday in Boston “snow will make many roads impassable and may produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines. Strong winds will lead to blowing snow, reduced visibility and additional power outages.”
And things look likely to get worse for travelers to the Northeast. The National Weather Service reports that “a low pressure system currently moving northeast across the Ohio Valley is expected to phase with another low off the southeast U.S. coast by Tuesday. This will allow for a strong nor'easter to develop near the coast, producing a late-season snowstorm from the central Appalachians to New England, including many of the large cities in the Northeast U.S. Widespread winter storm warnings are in effect for heavy snowfall accumulations from the northern Mid Atlantic through the entire Northeast U.S., with some areas likely getting in excess of a foot from eastern Pennsylvania to southern New England.”
