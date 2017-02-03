By Jared Leone

Police are still searching for a man who they say threw a homemade explosive into a Cheesecake Factory restaurant on Thursday.

The incendiary device exploded, releasing heavy smoke as people were eating dinner around 6 p.m., according to KABC.

There were no injuries. The motive is unknown.

Witnesses described the suspect as six feet tall and dressed in black, according to Reuters.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad defused the device. The Pasadena police contacted the FBI as a precaution.