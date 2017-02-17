Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
A majority of Americans say they have no idea how much money they will need to retire, according to a Bank of America/Merrill Lynch survey.
Eight one percent say they do not know how much they will need and many worry they will not have enough.
About 66 percent of the people surveyed said they knew they should start saving early.
Among those who were saving for the future, 41 percent said the biggest roadblock was not enough money followed by too much debt.
One of the biggest unknowns is knowing how long you will live. In the survey the average person said they expected to live to be 90 years old.
WSB Consumer Expert Clark Howard says, “We’re gonna live a lot longer than most of realize, leaving a very long period of time we have to pay for.”
Howard adds that we are in a new era. “There’s no more pensions for almost anybody.
“Left to our own to save enough money for retirement. Most of us have not been able to get that done.”
He also says you will need more money than you need for retirement. “The truth is, the way you make up for the lack of savings for retirement is you work longer. And during those years when you have resolved to work longer, you start saving like a maniac.”
“You take what you have and if you can live on three percent of that or four percent of that, you're ok," Howard explains. "You’ve got enough money to go ahead and bag, work, and retire.
“On the other hand, if three or four percent wouldn’t even give you enough money to buy dog food, you know you need to save more money and work longer.”
