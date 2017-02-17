By Brett Rosner

Not all heroes wear capes – sometimes, they work at an indoor skydiving facility.

Jesse "Tex" Leos was helping customers at an iFly indoor skydiving facility in Houston this week when he made an amazing catch.

A customer’s young son was standing on the counter when all of a sudden he lost his footing and fell back.

With his lightning-fast moves, Tex was able to grab for the boy, catching him before he fell head-first to the ground.

After returning the boy to his father, Tex turned to the surveillance camera and "flexed" and gave the thumbs up.

Tex posted the video to his Facebook page where dozens of his friends commented on the "insane" catch.