Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 9:53 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | Posted: 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Everything about it is super – the teams, the atmosphere, the price for tickets.
This Super Bowl – officially Super Bowl LI (51) – is coming in a couple of weeks and between then and now, you will hear all you like (and more) about the players, the teams, the commercials and Lady Gaga’s halftime performance.
As for all the other details, here’s what you need to know about this year’s game.
The New England Patriots, the AFC champions, will take on the Atlanta Falcons the NFC champions.
Super Bowl LI will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.
It is set to start at 11 a.m. ET on Fox. The coverage will include a sit-down interview with President Donald Trump. Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly will conduct the interview, and, according to Fox, it should air around 4 p.m. ET. The interview will be conducted a few hours before it is aired.
The game will be broadcast on Fox. To watch it online, go to Fox Sports Go.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Chris Myers
New England opened as a 3-point favorite over Atlanta.
A 30-second commercial for Super Bowl LI costs $5 million, according to Variety, $166,666 per second. A 30-second ad for the first Super Bowl in 1967 cost $42,000, or $1,400 per second.
The least expensive ticket on Ticketmaster is $5,000. That ticket is for an end-zone seat – one end-zone seat. The most expensive ticket is $11,994. That’s a sideline seat.
Lady Gaga will star in the halftime show.
Fox will offer a "Be the Player" feature, Intel technology that allows viewers "to get inside the helmet of any player on the field.” Thirty-eight Ultra High Definition cameras will be placed around the perimeter of the field to allow producers to replicate a player’s perspective for the home viewing audience.
Fox will use a total of 70 cameras during the game, including 24 cameras installed in the end-zone pylons.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}