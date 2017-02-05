Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Live Video

Hawks CEO Steven R. Koonin in our Live Lounge

    Updated: 1:11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | Posted: 1:11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    Super Bowl 2017: Tom Brady's game-winning jersey reportedly missing

    Related

    View Larger
    Brady earns 4th Super Bowl MVP trophy with epic comeback photo
    New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2017 gallery
    PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2017
    PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2017 halftime show with Lady Gaga gallery
    PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2017 halftime show with Lady Gaga
    Photos: Celebrities show up in Houston for Super Bowl 2017 gallery
    Photos: Celebrities show up in Houston for Super Bowl 2017

    Latest Headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Raj Prashad

    FanBuzz

    HOUSTON —

    The New England Patriots rode Tom Brady’s arm to a historic 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

    >> Complete Super Bowl LI content

    AJC Super Bowl coverage | WSBTV.com Super Bowl coverage | Fox25Boston.com Super Bowl coverage | Statesman Super Bowl coverage

    And now Tom Brady’s jersey has reportedly gone missing, according to USA Today:

    "Brady looked flustered as he searched his locker area at NRG Stadium but was unable to locate the game-worn jersey that he donned in leading the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory.

    "'It was right here. I know exactly where I put it,' Brady said as he called the security staff and team equipment managers to assist in the search."

    >> Watch the clip here

    ">February 6, 2017

    >> Read more trending news

    Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns in the win, becoming the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls. It also was the first Super Bowl to go into overtime.​

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     