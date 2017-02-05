Super Bowl 2017: Airbnb commercial reminder about diversity

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Airbnb logo is displayed on a computer screen on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

By Corvaya Jeffries

Palm Beach Post

Last month, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced that the company is offering free housing to refugees as President Donald Trump enforced a tighter immigration policy for seven predominately Muslim countries.

The short-term lodging company debuted a rather powerful Super Bowl commercial Sunday spelling out exactly what it stands for using over-the-top colorful, diverse faces.

The commercial quickly ignited social media.