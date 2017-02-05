Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:42 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Super Bowl 2017: Airbnb commercial reminder about diversity

AirBnb
Carl Court
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Airbnb logo is displayed on a computer screen on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Related

Airbnb offers free rooms to those affected by immigration ban
How much does a 2017 Super Bowl commercial cost? Watch 5 new ads
Five of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time
Preview of 2017 Super Bowl commercials: Budweiser takes on immigration

Latest Headlines

More

By Corvaya Jeffries

Palm Beach Post

Last month, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced that the company is offering free housing to refugees as President Donald Trump enforced a tighter immigration policy for seven predominately Muslim countries. 

>>Read Airbnb offers free rooms to those affected by immigration ban

The short-term lodging company debuted a rather powerful Super Bowl commercial Sunday spelling out exactly what it stands for using over-the-top colorful, diverse faces. 

>> Read more trending stories

The commercial quickly ignited social media. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 