Study: U.S. no longer a top-5 country in the world

By Ryan DiPentima

Palm Beach Post

A new study suggests the United States of America isn't among the five best countries in the world.

The study, conducted by U.S. News and World Report, ranks countries based on a series of nine subrankings, which include citizenship, quality of life, power, entrepreneurship and cultural influence. The U.S. ranks seventh on the list, a three-spot drop from the 2016 survey.

Though America ranked third in cultural influence and entrepreneurship, and earned the title of the world's most powerful country, it ranked only 35th in both adventure and "open for business," a category that looks at which countries are most business-friendly. The U.S. also finished outside the top 20 in heritage and "movers," which reviews the growth of countries.

The United States' worst ranking came in the "best countries to study abroad" category, where it finished 46th.

Switzerland finished atop the 2017 rankings of the world's best countries, according to U.S. News and World Report. America's northern neighbor, Canada, ranked second on the list, and the United Kingdom placed third. Germany and Japan round out the top five, with Sweden also ranking ahead of the United States.

Read more at U.S. News and World Report.