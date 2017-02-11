Follow us on

Posted: 10:59 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

Strangers form protective circle around pregnant woman injured in hit-and-run

Nicole Lewis

By Fox23.com

TULSA, Okla. —

A pregnant woman in Oklahoma is recovering after being hit by a car outside an arena Thursday night.

Police said the driver who hit Nicole Lewis left the scene.

Lewis, who works at the BOK Center, was hit late Thursday after leaving a concert at the arena. She said she stepped into the street after waiting at the crosswalk and a blue SUV came around the corner and hit her.

The SUV kept going, and the crash left Lewis in the street with a broken leg. She immediately moved to protect her stomach, but feared another car might hit her.

Lewis said that a group of strangers came to her aid. They formed a protective circle around her and called 911.

First responders rushed to assure Lewis that her baby was OK after they found a heartbeat.

Police are searching for the driver responsible for the hit-and-run. A detailed description is not yet available.

