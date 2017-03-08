Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:03 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | Posted: 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. —
A family has a brand-new home thanks to a stranger who befriended a young man who worked at Chick-fil-A.
“He has this sort of natural humanity that just shines through in everything he does,” Brian Smyth told WCBD.
Smyth met Shakeel Williams a year and a half ago while visiting the a Chick-fil-A restaurant. They became fast friends and soon Smyth learned Williams suffered from sickle cell anemia.
Smyth also learned the family was struggling to pay Williams’ medical bills and lived in a trailer. So Smyth offered to build the family a brand new home.
The family members toured their new house for the first time a few weeks ago and were blown away by what they saw.
“It’s like a blessing,” Williams said.
His mom was touched by the act of kindness.
“I thank God first of all,” mom Tolunda Williams said. “And thank God for my son.”
