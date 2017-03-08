Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 5:03 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | Posted: 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Stranger notices Chick-fil-A worker’s good manners, builds his family a new home

Chick-fil-A
Alex Wong
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By HotTopics.tv

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. —

A family has a brand-new home thanks to a stranger who befriended a young man who worked at Chick-fil-A.

>> Read more trending news 

“He has this sort of natural humanity that just shines through in everything he does,” Brian Smyth told WCBD.

Smyth met Shakeel Williams a year and a half ago while visiting the a Chick-fil-A restaurant. They became fast friends and soon Smyth learned Williams suffered from sickle cell anemia.

Smyth also learned the family was struggling to pay Williams’ medical bills and lived in a trailer. So Smyth offered to build the family a brand new home.

The family members toured their new house for the first time a few weeks ago and were blown away by what they saw.

“It’s like a blessing,” Williams said.

His mom was touched by the act of kindness.

“I thank God first of all,” mom Tolunda Williams said. “And thank God for my son.”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 